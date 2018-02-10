Ottos remain undefeated in Schools Basketball League

February 10, 2018

Source: fvlnothinbutnet.com

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) continue to hold an unblemished record in the Senior Boys’ division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league.

OCS pushed their record to 2-0 as they recorded another blowout victory over St. Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS), 50-21 on Thursday afternoon at the JSC Sports Complex.

Dyllon Joseph led Comprehensive with 15 points with teammates, Manuel Perez and Jabari Williams assisting with 8 points respectively.

Jahkeem Lake scored 11 points in a losing effort for St. Mary’s.

Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) Mini-boys suffered their first defeat as they were crushed by St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA), 47-6.

Jaden Andrew was an unstoppable force as he scored a game high 23 points.

He was assisted by Tamraj Stuart who sank 16.

Joel Robin of CHSS had 7 points.

The guys in blue would however get their revenge as the Junior Boys’ team thrashed Antigua Grammar School (AGS), 43-17.

The dynamic duo of Jaheem James and Adrian Carnegia had a combined

31 points for the victors while Steven Martin and Dante Trimmingham both scored 5 for the Semper Virens.

 
