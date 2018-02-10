Red Force beat Hampshire by one wicket – Group A

CAVE HILL, Barbados (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated English county Hampshire by one wicket, in the 21st match of the Regional Super50 at 3W’s Oval here Friday.

HAMPSHIRE 139 off 38.3 overs (James Adams 39, Bradley Taylor 36, Joe Weatherley 27; Khary Pierre 6-34, Sunil Narine 2-22)

RED FORCE 143 for nine off 37.4 overs (Jason Mohammed 51, Nicholas Pooran 23; Joe Weatherley 4-25)
