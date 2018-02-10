Human trafficking crackdown at two nightclubs

Nineteen potential victims of human trafficking and four persons of interest were picked up at two night clubs in a major operation last night.

The operation, dubbed “Rescue Mission”, was carried out at the Jam Dung Night Club on Nevis Street and Wendy’s Bar and Restaurant on Popsehead Street.

The Office of Drug and Money Laundering and Control Policy, the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Immigration and Labour Departments, the police, Emergency Medical Services and other departments collaborated to execute the crackdown.

The joint operation targeted the establishments based on information of possible unlawful activities relating to human trafficking and other offences.

It is not the first time that the entities have been raided and people arrested. In the case of Jam Dung Night Club, the resulting charges against the owner were dismissed due to a technicality with the law which has since been amended.
