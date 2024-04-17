Opposition Leader raises questions over LIAT 2020 launch date

- Advertisement -

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle says he has reservations over the government’s timeline for the planned return of regional airline, LIAT 2020.

Earlier this month, test flights of the sole LIAT aircraft currently functioning – undertaken with Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) assessors on board – highlighted issues with the plane’s landing gear and engine.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said at the weekend that the government has begun the process of replacing the faulty equipment. Successful test flights are critical to LIAT receiving its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) enabling it to run commercial flights.

“LIAT is important for the eastern Caribbean … I think we all agree, but what we are not understanding is what is happening with the true picture surrounding LIAT,” Pringle said.

“We are not hearing enough about the LIAT situation as it relates to when they are supposed to be back in the air; I don’t know if it’s just a mechanical challenge or another challenge that is just being masked, but I would believe an assessment would have been done [by] the authorities…to give an actual date of commencement,” Pringle said.

Government previously said LIAT 2020 was due to launch by the end of April, with officials hoping ECCAA will expedite the approval process for the AOC once the plane has passed the second round of test flights.

LIAT 2020 will replace regional carrier LIAT 1974 which went into administration in summer 2020 after the Covid pandemic exacerbated its long-running financial problems. LIAT 2020 is a joint venture between the Antigua and Barbuda government and Nigerian airline Air Peace.