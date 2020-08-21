Opposition leader calls for ‘fair enforcement’ of Covid laws

Spread the love













Opposition leader Jamale Pringle has voiced his disapproval with what he claims is preferential treatment being meted out in the enforcement of Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking on Observer AM this morning, Pringle cited alleged discrepancies in the authorities’ operations at entertainment venues across the country.

“Again, the way the government is handling this crisis is totally unfair to some because, on one end some people can’t do, and on the other end when you go on the north side you hear about parties, bars open, people like crazy not wearing masks, you see it on social media but every week they are in and out of the bars on Kentish Road,” Pringle said.

He added that, if this situation is not rectified, the party will be embarking on protest action.