Covid-19 Guidelines at Emergency/Hurricane Shelters

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) is advising residents of the Covid-19 guidelines that will be implemented in the public shelters.
They are listed as follows:
- Temperature checks will be conducted on arrival at the shelters.
- Individuals utilizing the shelters will be required to wear face mask. NODS encourages persons to bring along their own hand sanitizer.
- Shelter Managers and Volunteers are also mandated to wear face mask.
- Hand-washing stations will be provided.
- Shelters will be in possession of hand sanitizer and cleaning products.
- A designated space in the shelter will be assigned to families and or individuals that will allow for Covid-19 physical distancing protocols.
- A space is to be identified for a sick bay to isolate persons who are showing signs of sickness. Physical distancing must still be maintained within that space.
- Reports of sickness should be made to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) at 462-4206 who will then contact the appropriate health authority.
- Individuals with children are expected to keep them within their designated space and under control.
Meanwhile, a number of shelters around the island have been opened.
They are:
St. John’s Rural North:
Cedar Grove Primary School
Yorks Community Centre
St. Phillips North
SeaGlans Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Glanvilles Secondary School
St. John’s Rural South
Ottos Comprehensive School
St. John’s Church of Christ
St. John’s City West
Zion Church of God, North Street
St. John’s Rural West
Five Islands Campus Gymnasium
Greenbay Primary School
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Grays Farm Seventh-Day Adventist Church
St. Phillips South
Bethesda Pentecostal Church
St. Georges
Bethany Gospel Hall
Potters Primary School
New Winthropes Primary School
Pigotts Primary School
Sir Novelle Richards Academy of Science and Technology
New Winthropes Seventh Day Adventist Church
Potters Seventh Day Adventist Church
St. Mary’s North
Ottos Weslyan Holiness Church
St. John’s City East
Princess Margaret Secondary
St John’s Pentecostal Church House of Restoration
Paradise Gym
Villa Seventh Day Adventist Church
Residents are reminded that when going to a shelter, they should walk with food, water, blanket, sheet and other essentials needed as these will not be provided at the shelters. – the end –