Open dialogue encouraged between principals and NSBS

Secondary school principals are being asked to communicate more openly with drivers attached to the National School Bus System.

Network manager at the government’s motor pool, Arif Jonas, said there have been hiccups with the timeframe for picking CSEC students up at the end of the day.

Jonas highlighted the fluctuation in the number of students attending school daily as another issue plaguing the operation but at the same time he commended the students for their openness and compliance thus far with the new protocols.

He further explained that 16 buses are deployed daily to pick up students and teachers who may require the service and mentioned that five additional buses are on the way to ensure that there is not a lack of transportation in the future if the demand increases.