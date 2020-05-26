Regional: Second ship carrying J’can crew members docks in Falmouth

(Jamaica Observer) – A Norwegian Cruise Line vessel repatriating 174 Jamaican crew members has arrived at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny.

The ship is the first of three expected this week as the Government allows Jamaicans to return home under its Controlled Re-entry Programme.

“As one vessel leaves another pulls in to our shores. Welcome to all the Jamaicans aboard the Norwegian – we look forward to processing seamlessly,” tweeted Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton moments ago.

The Norwegian arrived as the Royal Caribbean cruise line’s Adventures of the Seas vessel, which repatriated over 1,000 Jamaicans, left the pier today.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the disembarkation process for the Jamaicans who arrived on the Adventures of the Seas was completed this afternoon.

The ship docked at the pier on May 19 after being granted permission to do so the previous day.

So far, 12 of the Jamaicans who arrived on that vessel have tested positive for coronavirus.