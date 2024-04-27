One draw, one win, one forfeit in midweek ABFA football fixtures

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After the week started hot with Master Ballers inflicting a severe wounding, scoring 20 goals on their Young Warriors, the week became a bit lacklustre as goals were scored in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Premier and Second Division Leagues.

Willikies Warriors and Ottos Rangers played out to a one-all draw in Wednesday’s ABFA Premier League fixture at the ABFA Technical Center. Warriors D’Jarie Sheppard first scored in the 62nd minute before Ron Sealy of the Rangers levelled the match one all before the final whistle was blown.

On Thursday, the match that was supposed to be played at New Winthorpes saw the JSC Progressors not showing up, hence, Real Blizzard got three points and three goals to go towards their tally.

However, Bethesda FC received an upset like no other from the feet of Tamo FC. The second seed team was beaten two nil by 14 seed team two goals to one as Adonijah Dyett and Jaheim Grant scored in the 61st and 83rd, while Bethesda’s O’Shale Simon scored in the 90th.