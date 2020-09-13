Official funeral for Sir Rupert Philo

Spread the love













An official funeral will be accorded Sir Rupert “King Swallow” Philo after his passing this past Friday evening.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne made the announcement on Saturday, while paying tribute to King Swallow’s contributions.

“Let me make it abundantly clear that Sir Rupert will be afforded an official funeral in keeping with his status as a Knight. He has earned it as a consequence of being Knighted,” Browne explained.

King Swallow, who found fame with fans in Trinidad and Tobago, has received condolence messages from the likes of Trinidad soca star, Machel Montano, and CEO of Spektakula Promotions in Trinidad, Frank Martineau.