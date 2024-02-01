Obstacles to doing business in Antigua are nonsensical

Dear Editor,

I asked a bank in Antigua to open a business account. The business is well known since many years. I got the requirements by email and was stunned by the extensive list.

So I contacted a bank in USA to compare what I need to open a business account in USA if I had a business there:

Requirements to open a business account at a bank in USA:

Employer Identification Number (EIN) (or a Social Security number, if you’re a sole proprietorship)

Your business’s formation documents

Ownership agreements

Business licence

Requirements to open a business account at a bank in Antigua:

Certificate of incorporation/registration documents from Intellectual Properties Registration document from Inland Revenue re: Enterprise Report Articles of incorporation and by-laws, ormemorandum and articles of association Notice of secretary Notice of directors Current certificate of good standing, if business has been operating for over one year Company ownership – list of names, addresses and nationality of beneficial shareholders, if applicable and management officers Financial reports (may include business plan, along with projected cash flow statement) Current passport identification, second picture ID and utility bill or other bank statement within three months for verification of address of principal owners, directors, beneficiaries and management officers Bank reference from current bank for all signatories, directors and beneficial shareholders

Why do Antiguan banks put up all these obstacles for businesses? It’s utterly nonsense.

I think this needs to be highlighted. Especially since the government praises entrepreneurs and businesses, and wants more companies established in this country.

Example: A retired European couple buys a house for US$400,000 and spend four to five weeks per year in their Caribbean house. They are granted two citizenships.

On the other hand, a European guy (me) buys an Antiguan company for far more than US$400,000. That company employs 18 Antiguans. The company is paying Social Security, Medical Benefits and Education Levy for all staff, and also collects over US$200,000 in ABST for the government.

The owner is not granted anything. Instead he has to pay EC$10,000 per year for a work permit, to be allowed to work in the company that he owns.

Frustrated business owner

Observer NewsCo welcomes letters from members of the public. Names must be supplied but will be withheld from publication on request. Letters are subject to editing for defamatory content.