Escapee Donnalee Samantha Salmon sentenced

In a recent turn of events, the second escapee from the Immigration Detention Centre, Donnalee Samantha Salmon, has been sentenced to 7 months and 2 weeks following her daring escape alongside fellow Jamaican national.

On January 20, Tiffanie Stephanie Howell and 23-year-old Donnalee Samantha Salmon, took flight from the Coolidge-based detention centre by breaking a bathroom window.

On January 30, night Donnalee Samantha Salmon was successfully apprehended in the Crosbies area, putting an end to her brief period on the run.

Howell, who had turned herself in to the police, was also sentenced to 7 months after appearing before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel on Monday.