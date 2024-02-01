Tigers remain in promotion hunt following big win over Attacking Saints

By Neto Baptiste

Potters Tigers maintained their place in the top two on the First Division standings following a 5-0 trouncing of Attacking Saints in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) competition on Tuesday at the body’s Technical Centre.

Jamour Martin and Javorn Benjamin both scored twice with Martin netting in minutes eight and 18 and Benjamin who scored both goals in the 24th minute. Ordel Samuel netted the other goal in minute 82.

The win lifts Tigers to 21 points from nine showings and second on the standings behind leaders Five Islands who have 22 points from the same number of outings. Attacking Saints are third with 17 points also after nine outings.

Meanwhile, Bolans moved to seventh with 10 points following a close one-nil win over Lion Hill at Golden Grove. Taiem Tonge scored the lone goal of the clash when he struck in minute 54. Lion Hill are fifth with 12 points after nine matches also.

In the other match contested, Bendals blanked Fort Road 4-0 when they met at Bendals.

Darren Stevens (1), Mitcheo Edwards (3), Adrian Constant (44) and Alvah Guishard Jr (58) all scored once in the comfortable victory.

Bendals move to eighth on the 11-team standings with nine points while Fort Road remain on ninth with nine points also.