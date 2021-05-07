Nut Grove woman found hanging

Spread the love













By Leon Norville

[email protected]

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was found hanging in her Nut Grove home by her 3-year-old daughter early Thursday morning.

The discovery was made around 1:30 am, after which, the child alerted her eldest sibling and father who then contacted the police.

On arrival at the scene, the police said there were no indications of foul play, and the death is being treated as suspicious as the investigations continue.

A doctor summoned to the scene pronounced the woman, identified as Melissa Browne of Guyana, dead.

Browne was the mother of four children who were all crying uncontrollably at the sight of their mother hanging from the living room ceiling.