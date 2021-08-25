Nut Grove man to answer to gun charges

A Nut Grove man will be facing a High Court Judge sometime after September for the unlawful possession of a firearm and a magazine of ammunition.

Bernard Hurst Junior was allegedly found with a .25 pistol and nine rounds of .25 ammunition in his Nut Grove home in October last year.

He reportedly is not the holder of a firearm user’s license.

Hurst appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court Wednesday – and several pieces of evidence including the gun and bullets were tendered.

The items will be used in a trial in the High Court if Hurst pleads not guilty to the charges.

Hurst is represented by Attorney Michael Archibald.