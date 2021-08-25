28 C
St John's
Wednesday, 25 August, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesNut Grove man to answer to gun charges
The Big Stories

Nut Grove man to answer to gun charges

0
15

A Nut Grove man will be facing a High Court Judge sometime after September for the unlawful possession of a firearm and a magazine of ammunition.

Bernard Hurst Junior was allegedly found with a .25 pistol and nine rounds of .25 ammunition in his Nut Grove home in October last year.

He reportedly is not the holder of a firearm user’s license.

Hurst appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court Wednesday – and several pieces of evidence including the gun and bullets were tendered.

The items will be used in a trial in the High Court if Hurst pleads not guilty to the charges.

Hurst is represented by Attorney Michael Archibald.

Previous articleContact tracing underway at Prison after inmate tests positive for covid
Next articleCabinet announces new curfew as covid numbers rise
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 × 5 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021