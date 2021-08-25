Cabinet announces new curfew hours as covid numbers rise

A number of measures have been adopted to curb the spread of covid-19.

On advice of the Ministry of Health, Cabinet Spokesman Melford Nicholas says with effect from Friday August 27, an 8pm curfew will run for two weeks from 8pm to 5am daily.

He says this will give the health officials an opportunity to deal with people who are infected and hospitalized as a result of contracting the virus.

Reopening of schools have been pushed back by a week. Students will no longer return on the 6 of September but instead on the 13 of September.

Health authorities have recommended a three stage approach for the reopening of schools. Students will begin with face-to-face classes when school begins, if there are no further increases in covid cases.

Bars and gyms will also be closed for that two-week period; restaurants can only offer take out services; churches will be reverted to a maximum of 25 people in attendance for all services, including weddings and funerals and summer camps are now closed.

All other social gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

These new measures come as the country records a further increase in covid cases.

According to Nicholas, 58 people have tested positive for coronavirus over the last few days, bringing the total active cases to 222 which includes a five month old infant.