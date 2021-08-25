Contact tracing underway at Prison after inmate tests positive for covid

A man on remand at the prison’s medical facility has tested positive for Covid, the Ministry of Public Safety has confirmed.

According to a statement released today (WED), the recently remanded prisoner poses no threat to prison staff or the general population as the inmate apparently never came into contact with them.

The statement said that any person who is remanded to prison must be quarantined before they are mixed with the general population.

This is one of the safety protocols that was put in place during the pandemic.

The Ministry says contact tracing has commenced.