Nurse accused of allegedly fraudulently using woman’s card for online shopping case committed to High Court

- Advertisement -

Nurse Jahmesha Millwood of Bolans remains on remand as her case is committed to the High Court.

The accused was suspended previously pending the outcome of a criminal matter.

Now another one of her cases committed to the High Court’s September assizes, involving her alleged use of another woman’s bank card to purchase over $20,000 worth of items online.

The incident is said to have happened whilst both the defendant and complainant were quarantined in the same room for two weeks in January 2021 prior to their participation in a training course.

More details to come in tomorrow’s edition of the Daily Observer Newspaper.