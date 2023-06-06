Eligible citizens from Antigua and Barbuda now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada 

- Advertisement -

As a CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and fellow Commonwealth member, Antigua and Barbuda is an important partner for Canada. Both countries share strong cultural and people-to-people ties, and Canada recognizes the importance of expanding and simplifying travel between our countries.

Canada is pleased to announce the addition of Antigua and Barbuda to the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. Citizens from Antigua and Barbuda who have either held a Canadian visa in the last 10 years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa can now apply for an eTA, instead of a visa when travelling to Canada by air.

Introducing visa-free air travel will make it faster, easier and more affordable for thousands of travellers from Antigua and Barbuda to visit Canada for up to six (6) months for either business or leisure. It will also help facilitate more travel, tourism and international business between our countries, and help strengthen people-to-people and cultural ties.

This decision complements our existing mobility measures for Antigua and Barbuda, like the Student Direct Stream, which offers expedited study permit processing to those who are applying to study in Canada.

Individuals who already have a valid visa can continue to use it to travel to Canada. Those who are not eligible for an eTA, or who are travelling to Canada by means other than air (for example, by car, bus, train and boat—including by cruise ship), will still need a visitor visa. Travellers can visit Canada.ca/etA to find out if they are eligible for an eTA and how to apply for one.