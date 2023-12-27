Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative spreads hope and joy for the Christmas season.

- Advertisement -

In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the late V. Noreen Mingo, Peetron Movement International’s Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative has become a radiant source of hope, spreading joy and warmth throughout Antigua during this festive season.

Communities Express Gratitude for Heartwarming Initiative:

As the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative unfolded its compassionate journey, the response from community villagers and recipients was overwhelmingly grateful. Countless individuals expressed their heartfelt thanks, emphasizing how this initiative had become a lifeline of support during the holiday season.

“Thank you so much for this yah! It really helped,” shared one community member, reflecting the sentiments of many. The generosity and love poured into the initiative did not go unnoticed, and the impact was profound.

National Public Library Food Drive Touches Hearts and Fills Pantries (December 20):

The initiative supported and donated to the National Public Library’s Tin Food drive captioned ‘Love Box.’ Packages were distributed on December 20, igniting a sense of gratitude and unity among the community. The distribution of nourishing food packages aided in major generosity to numerous families in need.

Soup Kitchen and Peetron Thomas Serve Up a Feast of Generosity (December 23):

Building on the momentum from the food drive, the Noreen Christmas Initiative, in collaboration with the Soup Kitchen, orchestrated an extraordinary event on December 23. Over 100 individuals were not only treated to a meal but to a culinary spectacle that featured Shepherd’s pie, bean rice, turkey, chicken, steamed vegetables, green salad, macaroni salad, and a delicious cake. Beyond the delectable spread, the day was enriched with entertainment by Peetron

Parham Town Basks in the Warmth of Free Breakfast Distribution (December 24):

As dawn broke on Christmas Eve, the Noreen Christmas Initiative illuminated Parham Town with a heartening Free Breakfast Distribution in front of the Youth Business Hub. Over 90 plates of breakfast, featuring white dumpling, saltfish, chopup, green salad, and turkey, brought smiles and satisfaction to the villagers. This initiative, dedicated to the memory of the beloved Noreen Mingo, served as a poignant homage to her role as a renowned cook and caring figure in the village and constituency.

Peetron Thomas Expresses Gratitude for Overwhelming Support:

Peetron Thomas, the CEO of Peetron Movement International and project manager of the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative, expressed deep gratitude as he reflected on the impact the initiative had on over 250 individuals this year. He extended appreciation to his dedicated team, including Assistant Project Manager Brenda Thomas (Kharol), Administrator & Personal Assistant Tina Lewis, Volunteer Cook and servers Samantha, Ash, Chaniel Imhoff, and Volunteer Photographer Kezary David.

Heartfelt Thanks to Our Esteemed Sponsors:

1. Bishop Emmitt Johnson – Gateway Ministries in Alabama

2. Evangelist Eugene Benjamin – Affiliation: Parham SDA Church

3. Senator Rawdon Turner

4. Senator Shenella Govia

5. Senator Clement Antonio

6. Michael Joseph

7. Tevaughn Harriette (Peter Redz)

8. Collin James

9. Chaniel Imhoff

10. Keith Merrifield (Son of the deceased)

11. Judith Martin (Daughter of the deceased)

12. Kharol Brenda Thomas (Daughter of the deceased)

13. Apostle Stanshaw Cornelius – So Arise Music International Inc. & Antigua and Barbuda Global Music & Media Awards

14. Peetron Music

15. Passion Enterprise

These esteemed sponsors, under the banner of Peetron Movement International, played a pivotal role in making the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative a resounding success, contributing to the well-being and joy of over 250 individuals during the holiday season. Their unwavering support exemplifies the true spirit of community and compassion, making a lasting and positive impact on those in need.

Benefits of the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative:

The benefits of the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative extend beyond material support, fostering a sense of togetherness and gratitude within the community. This initiative has created a lasting impact on the lives of over 250 individuals, providing not only essential resources but also moments of joy and unity during the festive season. The generosity and dedication of Peetron Movement International, along with its sponsors, exemplify the true spirit of compassion, making the Noreen Mingo Christmas Initiative a heartwarming success for the community of Antigua.