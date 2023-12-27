‘Four Corners of Antigua & Barbuda Hike and Ice Bath Challenge’ set as Wellness Month begins in New Year

- Advertisement -

The twin-island destination of Antigua and Barbuda has revealed plans for Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month with visitors and residents invited to immerse themselves in the destination’s enriching wellness experiences as they start anew in January 2024.

Hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month offers those seeking to enhance their quality of life a selection of carefully curated activities in resorts and in local communities, ranging from wellness retreats, spa experiences, hiking trail exploration, off-shore island excursions with yoga on secluded beaches, culturally immersive experiences and healthy eating options.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James said: Antigua and Barbuda has a wealth of natural attributes, and skilled wellness service providers. There is plenty to do and uncover in Antigua and Barbuda for those hoping to enrich their mind, body, and soul, and we can not wait to wow in January!”

For those who love a challenge, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has announced two exciting challenges open to competitors of all ages for the month: the adventurous ‘Four corners of Antigua and Barbuda Hiking Challenge’ and the invigorating ‘7 Minute Ice Bath Challenge’.

The Four Corners of Antigua and Barbuda Hiking Challenge, with Wadadli Trailblazers offers outdoor exploration within Antigua and Barbuda’s national parks and lush, rolling hills. Four hikes with varying degrees of difficulty will take place over the month with hikers trekking to the historic Fort Barrington, picturesque Halfmoon Bay (update), and Signal Hill in addition to Barbuda’s unique Darby Cave.

Meanwhile, the 7 Minute Ice Bath Challenge* organised by organic wellness haven, Wellness Footprints Antigua operated by Antigua and Barbuda 2023 Wellness Champion and Wellness Ambassador Tricia Greenaway will highlight the benefits of an ice bath.

Participants taking the plunge will aim to sit in a bath filled with ice for seven minutes. A therapeutic experience, ice baths are known to have many benefits including helping with focus and meditation, relaxation and better sleep, muscle recovery and improving mental health.

Astronaut, Wellness practitioner and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Brand Ambassador Keisha Schahaff has also given her stamp of approval to Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, and will offer twelve persons during the month complimentary access to her wellness retreat themed around discovering the power of space, wellness, and personal growth. “Remember, we begin with a total reset and cleansing of the system. When the energy in the body is moving, so is everything in your life,” said Schahaff.

Marketing Communications Manager and Wellness Pillar team member at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority Maria Blackman said, “We are firm believers that our destination has all the assets for those wishing to lead a well lifestyle, and we are beyond excited to showcase the wellness community in Antigua and Barbuda and meet everyone beginning or continuing their wellness journey in January”.

For further details on Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month activities and offers go to: www.visitantiguabarbuda.com