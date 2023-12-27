Saint Lucian households receive $1,500 payment in Post-COVID Income Support Program before Christmas

- Advertisement -

More than 300 Saint Lucian households each received a one-time $1500 payment as part of the post-COVID Income Support Programme.

Since disbursements began on December 23, 2023, more than $450,000 has been paid out to more than 300 households. Each recipient was paid before Christmas Day!

Thousands in the informal sector lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these informal workers slipped through the cracks and did not benefit from previous income support programmes.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads a Cabinet of Ministers and a government committed to developing strategies to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable. Disbursements for the Income Support Programme will continue into the New Year!