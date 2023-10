- Advertisement -

Please be advised that based on the anticipated arrival of rainy conditions and the potential to intensify flooding, NODS is again making a plea for persons who live in low-lying areas and those vulnerable to flooding to move to higher ground.

For those persons who are desirous of moving to a shelter nearest them and do not have the required transportation, you are asked to call the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) at 462-4206 for assistance.