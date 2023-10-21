Hurricane Tammy to make landfall in Barbuda at approximately 9 PM

Antigua and Barbuda — October 21, 2023 — Hurricane Tammy’s relentless advance continues, posing a severe threat to Antigua and Barbuda.

At 8:00 PM AST, the hurricane was dangerously near Barbuda, just 15 miles to the east-southeast. With maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, Hurricane Tammy retains its Category 1 status on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and it’s moving at a speed of 10 mph in a north-northwest direction.

Warnings and Watches

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has declared a Hurricane Warning for Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla, as well as for St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. As Hurricane Tammy edges closer, these regions must prepare for hurricane conditions within the next 24 hours.

At the same time, the government of Antigua and Barbuda has removed the Hurricane Warning for Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis. The government of the Netherlands has also discontinued the Hurricane Watch for Saba and St. Eustatius.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in place for Saba and St. Eustatius, with a Tropical Storm Watch covering the British Virgin Islands. Residents in these areas should remain vigilant and stay tuned to updates from their national meteorological service.

Impacts on Antigua and Barbuda

As Hurricane Tammy advances, it brings several significant hazards to the region:

Strong Winds : Gusting winds have already impacted the islands, and their intensity is expected to increase. Power outages, structural damage, and fallen trees are possible consequences.

: Gusting winds have already impacted the islands, and their intensity is expected to increase. Power outages, structural damage, and fallen trees are possible consequences. Heavy Rainfall: The hurricane is forecasted to bring heavy rainfall, with totals of 4 to 8 inches, along with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches across the Leeward Islands. Flash floods and mudslides are a considerable risk, particularly in areas of higher terrain.

The Path Ahead

Hurricane Tammy’s centre is anticipated to move over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and then proceed north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. Slow strengthening remains a possibility in the coming days, adding to the uncertainty and danger.

Preparedness and Safety

Residents of Antigua, Barbuda, and surrounding areas should prioritize their safety by completing preparations. Emergency kits, including essential supplies such as non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and first-aid items, should be readily available. Residents must secure outdoor items, and important documents and medications should be easily accessible.

Local authorities have provided guidance, and it’s crucial to follow their directives. Staying informed and prepared is paramount during this critical time.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions can change rapidly. For the most current and specific information regarding Hurricane Tammy, please monitor updates from your national meteorological service and local authorities.

For more information, visit the National Hurricane Center and your national meteorological service. Stay safe and be prepared.

The next advisory will be issued at 11:00 PM AST.