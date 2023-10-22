Hurricane Tammy maintains its course near Barbuda as Hurricane Warning discontinues for Antigua

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda — October 21, 2023 — Antigua and Barbuda remain under the shadow of Hurricane Tammy, which, as of 11:00 PM AST, is located just north-northwest of Barbuda. This hurricane is relentless, boasting maximum sustained winds of 85 mph while moving at a steady pace of 10 mph in a north-northwest direction.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has discontinued the Hurricane Warning for Antigua and lifted the Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands. However, a Hurricane Warning remains in place for Barbuda and Anguilla, as well as for St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. Additionally, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Impacts on Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda continue to experience the effects of Hurricane Tammy:

Strong Winds : The islands are buffeted by powerful gusts that have the potential to cause power outages and structural damage. Fallen trees and debris are also a concern.

: The islands are buffeted by powerful gusts that have the potential to cause power outages and structural damage. Fallen trees and debris are also a concern. Heavy Rainfall: Hurricane Tammy is expected to bring substantial rainfall, with estimates of 4 to 8 inches and maximum totals of up to 12 inches across the Leeward Islands. These heavy rains can lead to flash floods and mudslides, particularly in elevated areas.

The Path Ahead

The hurricane’s centre is expected to move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon. There’s a possibility of slight strengthening over the next couple of days, contributing to the unpredictable nature of this weather event.

Preparedness and Safety

Residents of Barbuda, Anguilla, and the surrounding islands under a Hurricane Warning must remain vigilant. Follow the guidance of local authorities and complete preparations for your safety. Ensure that emergency kits are well-stocked with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and necessary medical supplies.

As weather conditions can change quickly, it is essential to stay informed and prepared. Monitor updates from your national meteorological service and heed any directives from local authorities.

For more information on Hurricane Tammy, visit the National Hurricane Center. Stay safe, be prepared, and stay connected.

The next advisory will be issued at 2:00 AM AST.