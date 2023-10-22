Flash Flood Warning Issued for Barbuda as Hurricane Tammy Moves Away

An important decision has been made as weather conditions shift in the wake of Hurricane Tammy. The Flash Flood Watch for Barbuda has been upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning.

The Hurricane Warning that was previously in effect for Antigua has been lifted. However, a Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for Antigua.

Reports received so far indicate no injuries or significant damage. The prevailing weather in the region is marked by heavy rainfall.

As of the latest update, Hurricane Tammy is now positioned north-northeast of Anguilla, and it is gradually moving away from the islands. While the hurricane’s centre moves away, the area is still experiencing gusty southerly winds. It will take some time for the system’s influence, which includes these gusty winds, to diminish significantly.

Large bands of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with Tammy are currently located to the south of the storm. These bands are producing wet weather conditions in the region, which are expected to persist for the next day or so. These weather conditions are likely to continue until the rain bands move away from the area behind Tammy.

Barbuda bore the brunt of Hurricane Tammy’s fury during the night. The island was subjected to hurricane-force winds. Currently, authorities are awaiting detailed reports from Barbuda to assess the extent of the impact. There is hope that the island was not severely affected and that the damage incurred is not substantial.

As the situation continues to evolve, residents of both Antigua and Barbuda are urged to stay vigilant and heed the guidance of local authorities. Monitoring weather updates and remaining prepared is crucial in these changing conditions. Stay safe, be prepared, and stay connected for further updates.