Tragic accident at Port Authority claims life of Leandro Payano, another remains hospitalized

A devastating incident at the Port Authority last Saturday has taken the life of one man while another clings to hope in the fight for his life.

Leandro Payano, a 25-year-old resident of Martins Village, lost his life at a burn centre in Santo Domingo after undergoing critical emergency surgery.

His family had made heartfelt pleas on social media, seeking blood donations as his condition worsened. Tragically, Leandro Payano passed away just after 7 o’clock last night.

In the wake of the accident, his companion, Edgar Benjamin Alcantara, 32 years old and a resident of Tindale Road, remains hospitalized. Both men suffered severe third and fourth-degree burns, in addition to other injuries.

The incident that led to this unfortunate loss of life unfolded as Payano and Alcantara were in the process of relocating a multi-layered 40-foot scaffold at the Port Authority on October 14. Tragedy struck as the scaffold rolled of the building and came into contact with high-tension APUA wires, leading to a catastrophic electrocution.

The Hispanic community has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Leandro Payano. They have particularly extended their heartfelt sympathy to his mother, Roselin, and the entire grieving family.

As investigations into the incident continue, our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected families and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.