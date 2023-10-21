Hurricane Tammy approaches with possibility to make landfall in Barbuda

At 5:00 PM AST, Hurricane Tammy was located just 35 miles east-southeast of Antigua. Its maximum sustained winds have reached 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. Tammy is moving north-northwest at a speed of 10 mph, and its centre is expected to pass near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday.

Current projections show a possibility of core landfall on the sister island of Barbuda with the western eye wall and outer bands passing over the island of Antigua.

Warnings and Watches

The government of Antigua and Barbuda is urging residents to take immediate precautions. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the islands of Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla. Residents in these areas should complete their preparations as soon as possible. Additionally, a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the Tropical Storm Warning areas tonight, and hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch areas. A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for the British Virgin Islands, where tropical storm conditions are possible tonight and into Sunday.

Potential Impacts

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda are strongly advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities. The most significant threats include:

Winds : Strong winds are already being felt across the islands and are expected to intensify. Residents should prepare for possible power outages and property damage.

: Strong winds are already being felt across the islands and are expected to intensify. Residents should prepare for possible power outages and property damage. Heavy Rainfall : Hurricane Tammy is forecasted to bring 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches, across the Leeward Islands. This could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in areas with higher terrain.

: Hurricane Tammy is forecasted to bring 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of up to 12 inches, across the Leeward Islands. This could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in areas with higher terrain. Storm Surge : Coastal areas may experience a storm surge of up to 3 feet above normal tide levels, along with large and dangerous waves.

: Coastal areas may experience a storm surge of up to 3 feet above normal tide levels, along with large and dangerous waves. Surf and Rip Currents: Swells generated by Tammy will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Beachgoers are strongly advised to stay out of the water.

Preparedness

Residents are urged to have their emergency kits ready, including non-perishable food, water, flashlights, and first-aid supplies. Secure outdoor objects and ensure that important documents and medications are readily available. Follow the guidance of local emergency management agencies and stay tuned to weather updates.

Antigua and Barbuda, along with other affected regions, must remain vigilant as Hurricane Tammy approaches. Stay safe and take all necessary precautions to protect life and property during this dangerous storm.

The next advisory will be issued at 8:00 PM AST.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions can change rapidly. For the most current and specific information regarding Hurricane Tammy, please monitor updates from your national meteorological service and local authorities.

For more information, visit the National Hurricane Center and your national meteorological service.