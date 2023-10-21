NODS advises persons in low-lying areas to move to higher ground

- Advertisement -

With the anticipated level of rainfall associated with Hurricane Tammy, the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) advises all residents living in areas that flood and are known to flood to move to higher ground early.

The recent weather associated with Tropical Storm Philippe would have greatly affected some of these areas.

Considering that the earth would have already been waterlogged, the risk for flooding would be great.

Residents in flood-prone areas, low-lying areas and well-known flood areas should heed the warning and move.

If going to a public shelter, individuals must walk with canned and other foods that do not require heating, water, blankets and sheets that could be used as bedding, toiletries, clothing, other personal items, and medication, if required. If children, babies, elderly and special needs

individuals are part of the family make sure supplies are available for them.

NODS also advises persons to have a battery-operated or re-chargeable radio to keep abreast of the latest updates on the weather, a flashlight, extra batteries if required, and a first-aid kit.

The public shelters are each managed by a team of volunteers and occupants will be required to adhere to certain rules.