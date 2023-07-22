No answers on Golden Grove double murder a year on

- Advertisement -

There have still been no arrests in relation to the killing of Golden Grove couple Tyrone and Pia Baptiste whose lifeless bodies were discovered in their home one year ago.

On July 20 2022, 64-year-old Tyrone was found by the police lying on his back on a sofa in the couple’s home, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the face, neck and back.

His wife, 61-year-old Pia – who was originally from the Netherlands – was found in a bedroom, with gunshot wounds to her face and shoulder.

She also appeared to have been bound with a piece of wire that seemed to have been tied around her wrist, and gagged with a piece of fabric.

The discovery of the two, who are fondly remembered by many as community stalwarts, was made after one of Pia’s colleagues, having seen that she had not shown up for work as usual, visited her home and found an open door.

The police told Observer yesterday that an autopsy confirmed that they died as a result of being shot, but they are still investigating the matter in an effort to find the killer.

During their examination of the scene, the police reportedly found evidence that pointed to someone having entered the house illegally, by way of a window.

Persons with information that could assist the investigations are being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913, or CrimeStoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).