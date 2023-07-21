Antigua & Barbuda brings home gold at NACAC

Francis and Daley win gold while Locker and Fleming take bronze on NACAC’s opening day
The Antigua and Barbuda team have won its first medals at the ongoing NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Track & Field Championships being held in Costa Rica.
Competing in the boys’ under-17 javelin event, Maliek Francis who attends the Antigua Grammar School (AGS), claimed gold after covering a distance of 56.80 meters. Francis is only 15 years old.
There was gold as well for Kasiya Daley, who clocked 10.56 seconds to win the under-18 boys 100 meters event while Dwayne Fleming bagged bronze with a time of 10.69 seconds. Both are students of the Princess Margaret School.
Also, Ottos Comprehensive School’s LaNica Locker sprinted her way to a bronze medal in the final of the under-18 women’s 100 meters. The 17-year-old clocked a time of 11/54 seconds.
Princess Margaret School’s Geolyna Dowdy just missed a podium spot with a time of 11.59 seconds in the fourth position.
Meanwhile, men’s sprinter Darion Skerritt did not advance to the final of the Under-23 100 meters event after finishing fourth in his heat. He clocked 10.37 seconds.