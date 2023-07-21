Liberta teen receives scholarship through JCI Antigua

- Advertisement -

Two Antigua State College students recently received assistance towards their studies for the upcoming school year through collaborative efforts of JCI Antigua and Grant Thornton.

JCI Antigua’s Youth Empowerment Programme awarded Vinne-Cara Lindsey, of Liberta, with a full scholarship to cover fees for the next academic year. And Jadon Reid was supported with his request for a laptop that was made possible through Happy Kids.

Aneika Davis, of JCI Antigua, said, “We firmly believe that this opportunity will provide the students with the necessary assistance required to complete their college education without the burden of fees and resources.

“We express heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors Grant Thornton and Happy Kids for their generous donations in making this noble initiative a success.”

Akilah Anderson, of JCI Antigua, said, “To all applicants, we were truly moved and inspired by each story. We are proud of your unwavering commitment to your personal development and that of your wider community. We take this opportunity to wish you every success in all your future endeavours.”

JCI – or Junior Chamber International – is a non-profit international nongovernmental organisation of young people aged 18 to 40. It has members in more than 100 countries across the world.