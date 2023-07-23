UWI Five Island Campus Mr & Ms Teenage Pageant Apologies For Technical Difficulties

- Advertisement -

St. John’s Antigua and Barbuda. 22nd July 2023…. – The Department of Creative Industries extends its heartfelt apology to our esteemed students, parents, sponsors, patrons, and supporters for the unexpected challenges experienced during this year’s highly anticipated Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant Competition. Despite weeks of hard work, relentless practice, camaraderie among peers, and dedicated effort, unforeseeable technical difficulties had an unfortunate impact on tonight’s production.

Our 14 brilliant, beautiful, and talented teenagers showcased their exceptional skills and devoted countless hours to ensure their presentations were of top-tier quality and flawlessness.

We want to reassure the general public that the technical difficulties were unforeseen. Our team is committed to identifying the root cause of the issues and taking appropriate measures to prevent similar occurrences in future events. The adjudication was not impacted.

The Department of Creative Industries would like to express its sincerest gratitude to our sponsors, parents, schools, and well-wishers for their unwavering support. Without your generous contributions, this event would not have been possible, and we remain grateful for your commitment to our cause.

We deeply regret any disappointment caused to our attendees and participants. The passion and dedication displayed by the contestants and organizers will not go unnoticed, and we are committed to making every effort to rectify and improve future productions.

We understand the high expectations associated with our pageant, and we assure you that our team is diligently working to rectify the situation and provide a better experience for future events.

Once again, we extend our sincerest apologies and appreciation to all involved parties for your understanding and continued support.