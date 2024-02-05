New US Ambassador tours LNG plant, offers bridge to resolve gaming dispute

- Advertisement -

The new US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Roger Nyhus, has given the government a ‘thumbs up’ for its efforts to wean Antigua and Barbuda off of fossil fuels and move toward liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The sentiments were expressed during a site visit to the country’s LNG plant at Crabb’s Peninsula.

Nyhus was nominated for the post in September 2022 but was only confirmed to the position by the US Senate November last year, officially taking office last month.

According to the embassy’s website, Ambassador Nyhus has ‘built his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood and the arts.’

Flanked by Foreign Affairs Minister Chet Greene, Energy Minister Melford Nicholas, Chairman of the Antigua Power Company Francis Hadeed and its CEO, Calid Hassan, the ambassador expressed confidence in the country’s leadership on energy transition and climate change during his first visit to the island.

“It’s a positive message for the world, that we can make progress; these are difficult issues and you’re doing it, so really I commend you for all your leadership on this very important issue,” he expressed.

Energy Minister Nicholas noted that there were still ways to go towards cleaner energy and hailed the close public-private partnership with Antigua Power Company which has been key to the transition.

Foreign Affairs Minister Greene told the ambassador that the development will send the message of the critical nature of green energy.

Meanwhile, the ambassador, on Thursday, said that he was willing to assist in resolving the longstanding trading dispute which has overshadowed much of the country’s diplomatic relations with the US—the online gaming dispute.

Despite the country receiving a US $21 million compensatory award from a World Trade Organization panel, the money remains unpaid to this day.