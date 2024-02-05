Montserrat’s Calypso King, Justin “Hero” Cassell has passed

Beloved Montserratan Calypsonian Justin “Hero” Cassell. has passed today, at the age of 80, according to reports.

His indelible mark on the world of calypso and music at large will forever echo through the ages.

Hero, with an illustrious career spanning decades, held the record for the most Calypso titles in Montserrat and was hailed as the OECS Calypso King.

His penmanship graced some of his late brother’s, Alphonsus “Arrow” Cassell, biggest hits, leaving an enduring legacy.

In the 1950s, Hero’s journey in the realm of calypso began, earning his first Calypso Monarch crown in 1962 and went on to earn 10 crowns throughout his career. A towering figure in the 1970s and 80s, his rivalry with Reality became the stuff of legend.

In 2022, the Montserrat Calypso Monarch competition was renamed to honor this musical maestro, cementing his everlasting impact.