CUB sponsors 40th Edition of Inter-Secondary School debate series and impromptu speaking competition

Caribbean Union Bank is honored to announce its continued commitment as the title sponsor for the Ministry of Education’s esteemed Inter-Secondary School Debate Series and Impromptu Speaking Competition. This marks the 40th edition of the competition, a significant milestone in the development and promotion of public speaking skills and critical thinking among secondary school students.

Caribbean Union Bank has been the title sponsor of this longstanding event for the past several years, reinforcing our dedication to fostering education, empowering young people, and community engagement.

The competition commenced on January 30th, 2024, and will run until Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. Seventeen schools in Antigua and Barbuda will take part, highlighting their students’ intelligence and speaking abilities.

Importantly, the debates will be broadcasted on ABS TV every Tuesday at 6:00 pm, providing a platform for the wider community to witness the intellectual prowess and articulate expressions of the participating students. Additionally, the debates will be made available on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, ensuring that the valuable content reaches a broader audience.

Karen Richardson, General Manager at Caribbean Union Bank, shared the bank’s excitement for backing this vital educational initiative.

“Caribbean Union Bank is proud to play a pivotal role in the advancement of the nation’s youth by sponsoring initiatives such as the Inter-Secondary School Debate Series and Impromptu Speaking Competition. These initiatives serve as a medium for intellectual development while promoting essential life skills such as teamwork, critical thinking, and effective communication skills.”

Caribbean Union Bank looks forward to an exciting and intellectually stimulating competition and encourages the community to tune in to ABS TV and follow the Ministry of Education’s online platforms to witness the talent and potential of the participating students.

For more information on the CUB Inter-Secondary School Debate Series and Impromptu Speaking Competition, please contact Caribbean Union Bank at 481-8240.