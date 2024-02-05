Jennings Grenades edge Old Road in thriller to extend lead in ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Fans and supporters of Jennings Grenades and Old Road could testify that they were treated to an excellent game of football, as the first and second placed teams battled for position in the ABFA Premier Division on Saturday night. A win for Old Road would have drawn them back level with Grenades in the points but it was not to be.

Playing in a highly anticipated fixture at the ABFA Technical Center, the Grenades were the first to strike in the 21st minute as Sherman Augustin gave his team a 1-0 advantage. However, Stefan Smith shot back for Old Road three minutes later with an equaliser in the 24th minute. Both sides wrestled for the lead throughout the match but the winning goal came in the 5th minute of the extra time by way of a Carl Osboune strike to give them the 2-1 victory which takes them to 30 points

In another derby match between Greenbay Hoppers FC and Empire FC, Yoandir Puga Estevez’ ‘late strike helped Hoppers to collect their sixth win of the competition with a 3-2 victory. Javorn Stevens was able to find the back of the Empire goal in the 35th minute before Estevez scored his first of the match in the 54th to go up two-nil. However, the advantage was cut down in the space of three minutes, as Rakeem Joseph scored twice in the 63rd and 66th minutes to draw the game level. However, the man Estevez came through for his side to hit home his second goal in the 82nd minute to win the match for his side. The win moves Hoppers into fourth position on 18 points.

Pigotts Sports Club enjoyed a 2-1 triumph over a higher ranked John Hughes with a 2-1 victory. Akeem Isaac scored first for the home side in the 14th minute before a strike from Seigel Rodney in the 31st gave them a two-nil advantage. John Hughes was able to pull a goal back in the 55th minute by way of Bryan Burton, but the scoreline stayed the same at 2-1 until the final whistle was blown by the referee.

The win moves Pigotts Sports Club into ninth position while John Hughes remains in seventh.