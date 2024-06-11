New skills-boosting programme aims to reduce youth violence

- Advertisement -

A new programme that aims to combat the rising incidences of youth violence and keep young boys actively engaged was recently launched at the Cedar Grove Primary School.

According to a release, the Boys Skill Development Initiative is spearheaded by the Community Development and Citizens’ Engagement Division within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Social Transformation and the Environment. It is a collaborative effort between parents, students, teachers, and local entrepreneurs who attended Sunday’s launch.

The division’s Director Dale O’Brien underscored the importance of the initiative against a backdrop of escalating, negative media publicity of youth—specifically boys.

“This programme aims to provide the boys of Grades 5 and 6 at Cedar Grove Primary School with the opportunity to explore and develop various skill sets outside of the traditional academic curriculum,” O’Brien said.

“We believe that it is crucial for our young boys to realise their full potential and that success can come in many forms…It is our belief that every child has something to offer the world, and it is our responsibility to nurture and support them in discovering what they may be.”

Permanent Secretary Colin O’Keiffe endorsed the “critically timely, life-learning initiative” which he believes will have “far-reaching implications” for the future leaders and development of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Core life skills prepare us to manage our lives and to better assist those among us and around us, our close associates, to manage their lives,” O’Kieffe said. “This initiative will definitely develop the strength and, as we see, the confidence of our young boys who will eventually become young men.”

He also encouraged the boys to constantly practice and underscored the significance of marrying academics with the new programme. He believes that students can benefit holistically as a result.

The enthusiasm for the programme was also shared by the Principal of Cedar Grove Primary School, Anthea Anthony, who pointed out that the students are “very comfortable with their mentors” which will help make the learning process easy for the youth.

She noted that the entrepreneurs, like the boys, are quite excited and stated that “the programme should have started long ago; we have the knowledge and we are ready to share it”.

Anthony also noted that the parents, who are very supportive of the programme, have already envisioned a “possible future” and source of employment for their children.

She is also anticipating an expansion of the programme in other schools across the island.

Meanwhile, the master of ceremonies Dr Radcliffe Robins pinpointed the low male matriculation in higher education and quoted from research, which reinforced the need for fathers’ impactful presence in the home.

St John’s Rural North MP Charles “Max” Fernandez congratulated Dr Robins for presenting insightful statistics on research findings.

Alluding to a popular quote, “A boy is the only thing that God can use to make a man”, Fernandez asserted that the quote does not say, “God creates the boy to become a man … all of us have a role to play whenever we are close to that boy, to ensure he becomes a good man, a model citizen and most importantly, a great father.”

Speaking ahead of Father’s Day, the minister, who is a father of three sons, wants fathers not to only anticipate gifts, but also to reflect on their role as a father and identity areas that need improvement.

The MP urged the entrepreneurs to also teach the boys patience and share their adversities with them, as they should not view certain professions as “a bed of roses”.

He also pointed out that one of the reasons why there is little or no intervention by the community when youth are in trouble or doing something that is “not normally correct”, is because some people are afraid to talk to the young people because they fear the backlash of the parents who might respond “with a piece of stick or bad words”.

He also applauded teachers for their perseverance and sacrifice.

The Community Development Division’s Zone Officer, Adelza Sheridan, shared that “years ago, the elders would share their talents and skills with the younger ones. This happened especially in village life, thus was born the idea to match these boys with tradesmen where they would not only learn a trade but also a precursor for entrepreneurship.

“Additionally, it would act as a preventative measure to keep them occupied — on Saturdays, during the Easter, Summer and Christmas holidays — doing something meaningful, hence, reducing the chances of them being involved in negative activities.”

Sheridan also thanked the business community which “embraced the idea and are willing to support and nurture the future of this nation”.