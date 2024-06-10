ECAB Donates to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

- Advertisement -

Press Release

The Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank donated two wheelchairs to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Antigua & Barbuda on Wednesday 5th, June 2024. The donation was made on the heels of Stroke Awareness Month which concluded in May.

The bank’s marketing team made the presentation to the President of the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Antigua & Barbuda, Dr. Georgette Meade at her Woods Office. Marketing & Communications Officer at ECAB Jessica Russell said, “We are pleased to make this donation to a worthy cause. Thanks to your activism, particularly during Stroke Awareness Month, we have become more sensitized to the needs of individuals recovering from the dreadful impact of a stroke.” Dr. Meade expressed gratitude for the contribution.

She said, “There are individuals who have mobility challenges following a stroke and we know these wheelchairs will help to make their lives easier. We thank ECAB for this gesture and we look forward to working with ECAB in the future.

The Heart & Stroke Foundation, Antigua & Barbuda is a non- profit organization committed to the welfare and needs of individuals suffering from heart disease and stroke in Antigua & Barbuda.