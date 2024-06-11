APUA Reintroduces Transparent Fuel Variation Charge for a Sustainable Future

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has announced the re-implementation of a fluctuating fuel variation charge on electricity bills, effective as of July 1st, 2024.

This move is aligned with the authority’s core operational function of providing and sustaining high-quality services while managing the ongoing volatility in fuel prices.

During the recent pandemic, the Authority reduced the fuel variation by 10% and continued the early payment discount of an additional 10% to support our customers.

However, post-pandemic, the deduction was not adjusted to the pre-pandemic rate, leading to significant over-subsidization of the

continual increases in fuel charges, which has had a substantial impact on the overall operational costs of electricity.

The Electricity Business Unit Manager, Mr. Andre Matthias highlights the efforts of the Electricity Business Unit in implementing alternative power sources and transitioning to a cleaner energy mix in the network, along with cost-cutting initiatives to ensure the provision of reliable and affordable electricity to

customers.

“Antigua’s current peak load is around 62 megawatts, with 11 megawatts of installed solar systems being a part of the generation mix, showcasing our commitment to adopting clean energy,” Matthias said.

Mr. John Bradshaw, General Manager, emphasizes, “This initiative aims to ensure that billing transparently corresponds to actual fuel costs, offering customers a fair and accurate representation of the expenses associated with generating electricity.”

Hon. Melford Nicholas, Minister of Public Utilities, reaffirms the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to cleaner energy and acknowledges the progress of the LNG Power Plant, set to be commissioned later this year on gas.

“This plant is expected to benefit customers as a cleaner transitional fuel option. The state-of-the-art LNG terminal promises economic benefits, a reduction in fuel costs for the Authority—which will ultimately be passed on to customers—and a reduction in our carbon footprint,” stated Nicholas.

Customers are reminded that their conservation efforts in electricity usage greatly impact cost and are Bencouraged to implement conservation practices in their daily lives.0

Electricity bills issued after July 1st, 2024, will reflect the changes and in the interest of transparency, a monthly summary detailing the

calculated fuel variation costs will be circulated to the public on the APUA Social Media pages and website.

For further information, customers can contact the Customer Service Department at 480-7150 or via email at [email protected]