A lack of adherence to social distancing protocols at the Public Market Complex has forced law enforcement to make changes to how people shop.

Sergeant Kenny McBurney, while stopping short of saying what the new protocols for shopping will be, is putting residents on guard ahead of weekend operations.

Customers and sellers outside the Public Market Complex (Social media photo)

Photos circulating of individuals shopping in the Market Street area over the weekend showed many in close proximity, some with no coverage of their noses and mouths.