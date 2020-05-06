ECCB Governor offers advice to member states

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy Antoine, says while the primary focus in the response to COVID-19 should be on saving lives, there must be increased focus on saving livelihoods.

Among the advice being given to Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the currency union is to not only follow health protocols to avoid further lockdown measures but to also expand connectivity.

In a four-point action plan, the governor encourages governments to adopt a growth mindset while advising that residents and governments manage their finances wisely given the uncertainty of the future.

Antoine also challenged residents to save something from what little funds they are presently receiving in salaries and support by reducing nonessential spending.

