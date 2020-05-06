DNA leader makes plea to banks

The head of the Democratic National Alliance, Joanne Massiah, is calling for banks to do more in helping to relieve the impact of the novel coronavirus on residents.

Massiah reiterated calls for banks to relax interest payments along with the agreed moratorium on loan payments.

Massiah says banks must consider the contributions the people have made to them over the years and the profits they have garnered.

The leader of the DNA says financial institutions must handle the situation at hand compassionately.

