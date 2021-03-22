‘New Look’ ACB Caribbean contributes to A&B’s vaccine programme

Joanna Charles, the General Manager of the New Look Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB), trading as ACB Caribbean as of today, presents a $100,000 cheque to Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The donation, which is ACB Caribbean’s contribution to the twin island’s ongoing vaccination programme, also underscores that the bank has not lost sight of its long-standing legacy of deeply rooted Corporate Responsibility (Photo courtesy ACB Caribbean)

As of today, customers can step into the new look Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) now trading as ACB Caribbean.

In a release, the ACB said that the 65-year-old financial institution has unveiled its Brand Evolution to the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

In spite of the modern and fresh new image, the organization, it added, the bank has not lost sight of its long-standing legacy of deeply rooted Corporate Responsibility, and so it has generously contributed $100,000 to the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s ongoing vaccination programme.

“ACB Caribbean is an indigenous financial powerhouse with years of generating wealth for the citizens of Antigua & Barbuda. We are known for our versatile and customised products and services, and our ongoing commitment to those we serve. In keeping with that legacy, I am proud to present the Government of Antigua and Barbuda with a cheque for $100,000 today,” remarked ACB Caribbean’s General Manager, Joanna Charles, during the handover ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed gratitude and congratulated Ms Charles and the management and staff of ACB as he accepted the donation.

“It is with thanks I accept this generous donation from ACB Caribbean. It is a significant contribution towards our efforts in keeping the people of Antigua and Barbuda safe during the pandemic. ACB Caribbean is an example for all corporate citizens in Antigua and Barbuda, showing that their focus is not solely on corporate profitability, but also giving back to the communities in which they operate.

“Congratulations to you on your timely Brand Evolution as you expand into the OECS with the acquisition of the assets of RBC in Antigua and Barbuda and shareholding interest in RBTT Grenada,” Browne remarked.

Meanwhile, the bank stated that the goal is to “take ACB Caribbean into the next century by using cutting-edge technology to drive its digital Banking mandate with a responsive and innovative suite of services, including online banking and a cutting edge website. These changes allow the organisation to adapt to the changing times and continuously provide Simply Smarter Banking solutions”.

This brand refresh will expand to ACB Mortgage & Trust Company Limited and the soon to be acquired Royal Bank of Canada/ RBTT operations in Antigua and Grenada.

ABOUT ACB Caribbean

Antigua Commercial Bank Ltd., now trading as ACB Caribbean as at March 22, 2021, is the largest indigenous commercial bank in Antigua & Barbuda, with an asset base of over one billion Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

Incorporated on October 20, 1955, Antigua Commercial Bank Ltd became the country’s first indigenous financial institution and public company and has since cemented its leading position within the Banking Industry of Antigua and Barbuda.

The Bank’s operations started on January 3, 1956, at its first location on Newgate Street in St. John’s and has expanded to its Head Office location on Thames & St Mary’s Streets, St John’s, modern facilities, that stand as a symbol of strength within the community.

Established in 1987, its wholly owned subsidiary, ACB Mortgage & Trust Company Limited, continues to be the leading mortgage company operating within the State, known for its commitment to excellent customer service. Other service facilities include the ACB Loans Centre, Village Walk Branch and Barbuda Agency.

ACB Caribbean, with its 65 years of distinguished service, is a proud corporate citizen, and is actively involved in the development of culture, sports, community development and education in the communities in which we operate.

Please visit our website at www.acbonline.com