Benna Boys Off To Compete In FIFA Qualifiers In Curacao

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

The 24-man squad announced by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) to contest two upcoming FIFA Worldd Cup Qualifiers, left the country on Saturday for Curacao.

Molvin James, Jaden Martin, Murphy Parker, Tamorley ‘Ziggy’ Thomas, Karanja Mack, Jervez Lee, Leroy Graham, Jajuan Williams, Zayne Francis-Angol, Tyrique Tonge, Mahlon Romeo, Juwan Roberts, Quinton Griffith (captain), Kendukar Challenger, D’Jarie Sheppard, Calaum Martin, Eugine Kirwan, Denie Henry, Josh Parker, D’Andre Bishop, Peter Byers, Javon Stevens, Zayn Muhammad and Junior Benjamin were the players named in a release over the weekend.

The players are accompanied by Head Coach Tom Curtis, Coach Mikele Leigertwood, Assistant Coach Lenny Hewlette, Assistant Coach Schyan Jeffers, Assistant Coach George Warner and Goalkeeper Coach, Janiel Simon.

Fernando Abraham is the General Manager, Roderick Williams Team Manager, Julio Gonsalves Physiotherapist, Trainer Evans ‘Jawakie’ Jones, Assistant Trainer Gegson Matthew, Equipment Coordinator Danny Benjamin, Equipment Coordinator Malcom Challenger and Equipment Coordinator Courtney Francis.

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys will face Montserrat in Curacao on Wednesday and then play the USVI on Saturday in the USVI.

Both matches kick off at 7 pm.