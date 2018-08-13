New Barbuda ferry suspended

New Story

The new ferry service between Antigua and Barbuda, which was launched on July 21 has stopped operating as of Saturday August 11.

On Friday, a notice on the facebook page of the Lady Carolina ferry service informed customers that due to unforeseen circumstance the service will be continued from Saturday.

Several customers have responded to the notice expressing shock and disappointment.

The termination of the service is meant to be temporary, a source has confirmed.

No further detail was provided for the sudden closure of the service, the company only cited unforeseen circumstances.

This newspaper has since been informed that the move is to allow the company to handle housekeeping matters.

According to our source, the ferry must also be reregistered in the British Virgin Islands in short order, However, patrons can look forward to the service restarting for the upcoming tourist season.

The company, which is marketed as luxurious and affordable, provided daily trips to Barbuda, complementing the Barbuda Express which is used as the primary source of travel to the sister island.

The owners of the Barbuda Express have indicated they will operating as normal to accommodate Barbudans wishing to travel between both islands.