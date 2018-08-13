Queen Thalia crowned Leeward Island Monarch

August 13, 2018
Antigua and Barbuda has held on to the Leeward Island Calypso Monarch crown for the second year in a row following the staging of the regional competition in Anguilla Saturday night.

Antigua and Barbuda’s reigning Calypso Monarch, Thalia “Queen Thalia” King won the competition, after competing against monarchs from eight other Caribbean countries, including her father  Trevor ‘King Zacari” King who walked away with the title in 2017.

While he did not retain his crown, King Zacari placed third.

Anguilla’s monarch, Springer placed second.

The Leeward Island Calypso Competition, held annually, is one of the most popular events during Anguilla’s summer festival.

The new monarch, who returned to Antigua on Sunday afternoon, told OBSERVER media that she gave her best in the competition and it paid off.

“The calibre of the calypsos Saturday night was on point, everybody brought out their A game so I brought out mine too,” Queen Thalia said.

Her winning songs were Poor Man’s Piano and Cry for Calypso.

As winner, the new monarch walked away with the grand prize of US $4,000, the first runner-up $2,000 and second runner-up $1,000 as well as trophies. The consolation prize for other contestants was $325.
