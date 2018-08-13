Caribbean American congresswoman condemns onslaught on immigrants in US

August 13, 2018 CMC The Big Stories No comments
New Story

NEW YORK, (CMC) – Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke has launched a scathing attack on United States President Donald J. Trump’s immigration policies, describing them as ongoing assaults on immigrants. 

“In the White House, we have a man who is not of sound mind, morals or values who has made decisions and implemented policies that have been a full frontal assault, an attack on our humanity and our livelihoods – decisions that benefit only those at the top, the one percent like himself,” said Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants in delivering the keynote address during a recent awards ceremony at the Jamaican-owned Spiritual Baptist Church in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn continues to be in the bulls-eye of his administration’s most cruel and inhumane attacks,” added the representative for the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn. “The immigrant community is no exception. I have constituents who are green card holders from the very countries listed on Donald Trump’s immoral and unjust Muslim ban.” 

She said family separation at the US-Mexican border is “a direct result of the Trump Administration’s racist ‘zero tolerance’ policy of criminally prosecuting migrants at the southern border.” 

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.