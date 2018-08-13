Caribbean American congresswoman condemns onslaught on immigrants in US

New Story

NEW YORK, (CMC) – Caribbean American Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke has launched a scathing attack on United States President Donald J. Trump’s immigration policies, describing them as ongoing assaults on immigrants.

“In the White House, we have a man who is not of sound mind, morals or values who has made decisions and implemented policies that have been a full frontal assault, an attack on our humanity and our livelihoods – decisions that benefit only those at the top, the one percent like himself,” said Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants in delivering the keynote address during a recent awards ceremony at the Jamaican-owned Spiritual Baptist Church in Brooklyn.

“Brooklyn continues to be in the bulls-eye of his administration’s most cruel and inhumane attacks,” added the representative for the 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn. “The immigrant community is no exception. I have constituents who are green card holders from the very countries listed on Donald Trump’s immoral and unjust Muslim ban.”

She said family separation at the US-Mexican border is “a direct result of the Trump Administration’s racist ‘zero tolerance’ policy of criminally prosecuting migrants at the southern border.”

