New app teaches ancient Indian language to Antiguans and Barbudans

Students in Antigua and Barbuda now have access to an app that will teach them the ancient language of India.

On Friday, H.E. Dr K J Srinivasa, High Commissioner of India to Guyana, formally launched ‘LITTLE GURU’, a specialized app for learning Sanskrit, in Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Anguilla.

Sanskrit is the classical language of Indian and the liturgical language of Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism. It is also one of the 22 official languages of India. The name Sanskrit means “refined”, “consecrated” and “sanctified”.

Little Guru is a gamified app based on an interactive platform which will make Sanskrit learning easy, entertaining and fun. This app will help people who are already learning Sanskrit or those who are desirous to learn Sanskrit to do so in an easy manner based on games, competition, rewards and peer to peer interactions.

The app is available for free through Google Meet and Playstore. The App was initially launched in India by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on 9 April 2021 to commemorate the 71st ICCR Foundation Day.





Sanskrit is used daily in religious activities as well as by scholars in accessing literary texts for research work. ICCR is promoting Sanskrit across the world by providing books and material to Sanskrit institutes.

The Cultural Relations says over the past few years, it has been receiving a large number of requests from across the world both from the Indian diaspora as well as foreigners interested in Sanskrit.