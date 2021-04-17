Celebrity Cruise vessels to dock in Antigua this weekend

Spread the love













Three Celebrity Cruise vessels will be calling on Antigua over the weekend. The Ministry of Tourism says this is as a result of the current situation in St. Vincent with regards to the recurrent eruptions of the La Soufriere volcano.

Clearance was granted by the Antigua Port Authority to have the Celebrity Silhouette dock at Heritage Quay from Saturday, 17 to Monday, 19, April, 2021, and the Celebrity Edge from Sunday 18th to Tuesday 20, April, 2021. The Celebrity Reflection will dock on Wednesday 21, April, 2021.

Celebrity Silhouette

There will be no shore leave whatsoever granted to the crew arriving on these vessels, however a limited number of crew and contractors will join the ship here in Antigua to conduct minor maintenance work.

“Upon boarding these vessels, this crew as well will not be granted any shore leave,” a statement read.

The cruise line is currently working with their local agent, Bryson’s Shipping, on local logistics as well as all other formalities with the Port and other Authorities.

The ministry stresses that no visitors will be arriving on these vessels.

“The Ministry of Tourism alongside Antigua Cruise Ports will be working assiduously with the cruise line, and port health to ensure that all protocols are met and observed,” it said in the statement.